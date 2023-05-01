Imenik podjetij
Equashield
Delate tukaj? Zahtevajte vaše podjetje
Najpomembnejši vpogledi
  • Prispevajte nekaj edinstvenih informacij o Equashield, ki bi lahko koristile drugim (npr. nasveti za razgovor, izbira ekip, edinstvena kultura itd.).
    • O podjetju

    Equashield is a medical device company with over 400 employees that provides a Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) for the safe handling of hazardous drugs. Their product portfolio includes closed syringes, adapters, connectors, and tubing sets for pharmacy and nursing. Their products are FDA cleared and CE approved, complying with the strictest regulatory requirements under their ISO 13485 quality system management. Equashield is committed to protecting healthcare workers from the risks associated with exposure to hazardous drugs and vapors.

    http://www.equashield.com
    Spletna stran
    2009
    Leto ustanovitve
    351
    Število zaposlenih
    $10M-$50M
    Ocenjen prihodek
    Sedež

    Prejemajte preverjene plače v vaš nabiralnik

    Naročite se na preverjene ponudbe.Po elektronski pošti boste prejeli razčlenitev podrobnosti o nadomestilu. Izvedi več

    To spletno mesto je zaščiteno z reCAPTCHA in veljajo Googlovi Pravilnik o zasebnosti in Pogoji storitve .

    Izbrane službe

      Ni najdenih izbranih služb za Equashield

    Povezana podjetja

    • Tesla
    • Amazon
    • Netflix
    • Airbnb
    • DoorDash
    • Prikaži vsa podjetja ➜

    Drugi viri