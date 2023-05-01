Imenik podjetij
EPRI
EPRI Plače

Plače EPRI se gibljejo od $90,450 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Programski inženir na spodnjem koncu do $187,433 za Vodja projektov na zgornjem koncu.

Don't get lowballed
Inženir materialov
$172K
Vodja programov
$119K
Vodja projektov
$187K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Programski inženir
$90.5K
Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačana pozicija pri EPRI je Vodja projektov at the Common Range Average level z letnim skupnim plačilom $187,433. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri EPRI je $145,768.

