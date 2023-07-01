Imenik podjetij
Ecoark Holdings
Delate tukaj? Zahtevajte vaše podjetje
Najpomembnejši vpogledi
  • Prispevajte nekaj edinstvenih informacij o Ecoark Holdings, ki bi lahko koristile drugim (npr. nasveti za razgovor, izbira ekip, edinstvena kultura itd.).
    • O podjetju

    Ecoark Holdings is a company that operates in the oil and gas, bitcoin mining, and post-harvest food management technology industries. They explore, produce, and drill for oil and gas in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi, as well as provide transportation and logistics services for hydraulic fracturing and drilling operations. They also offer freshness management solutions for fresh food growers, suppliers, processors, distributors, grocers, and restaurants. Additionally, they are involved in bitcoin mining and provide equipment financing for oilfield transportation service contractors. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

    http://ecoarkusa.com
    Spletna stran
    2011
    Leto ustanovitve
    50
    Število zaposlenih
    $10M-$50M
    Ocenjen prihodek
    Sedež

    Prejemajte preverjene plače v vaš nabiralnik

    Naročite se na preverjene ponudbe.Po elektronski pošti boste prejeli razčlenitev podrobnosti o nadomestilu. Izvedi več

    To spletno mesto je zaščiteno z reCAPTCHA in veljajo Googlovi Pravilnik o zasebnosti in Pogoji storitve .

    Izbrane službe

      Ni najdenih izbranih služb za Ecoark Holdings

    Povezana podjetja

    • DoorDash
    • Uber
    • Netflix
    • SoFi
    • PayPal
    • Prikaži vsa podjetja ➜

    Drugi viri