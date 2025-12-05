Imenik podjetij
Mediana Vodja programskega inženirstva nadomestila in Australia pri Deputy znaša skupaj A$215K na year. Oglejte si razčlenitev osnovne plače, delnic in bonusov za celotne nadomestilne pakete Deputy. Nazadnje posodobljeno: 12/5/2025

Mediani paket
company icon
Deputy
Software Engineering Manager
Sydney, NS, Australia
Skupaj na leto
$141K
Raven
-
Osnovna plača
$128K
Stock (/yr)
$13.4K
Bonus
$0
Leta v podjetju
1 Leto
Leta izkušenj
12 Leta
Najnovejše prijave plač
Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačan paket za Vodja programskega inženirstva pri Deputy in Australia znaša letno skupno plačilo A$296,042. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Deputy za vlogo Vodja programskega inženirstva in Australia je A$200,924.

Drugi viri

