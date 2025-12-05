Imenik podjetij
Dentsu
Delate tukaj? Zahtevajte vaše podjetje
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Plače
  • Trženje

  • Vse plače Trženje

Dentsu Trženje Plače

Trženje nadomestilo in United States pri Dentsu se giblje od ARS 98.73M na year za L2 do ARS 169.88M na year za L5. Mediana yearnega nadomestila in United States znaša skupaj ARS 118.47M. Oglejte si razčlenitev osnovne plače, delnic in bonusov za celotne nadomestilne pakete Dentsu. Nazadnje posodobljeno: 12/5/2025

Povprečna Nadomestilo po Stopnja
Dodaj komp.Primerjaj stopnje
Naziv stopnje
Skupaj
Osnova
Delnice
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$75K
$75K
$0
$0
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Prikaži 1 Več stopenj
Dodaj komp.Primerjaj stopnje
Najnovejše prijave plač
DodajDodaj plačoDodaj plačilo

Podjetje

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv ravni

Oznaka

Leta izkušenj

Skupaj / V podjetju

Skupna nadomestila

Osnovna plača | Delnice (leto) | Bonus
Nobena plača ni bila najdena
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Izvozi podatkeOglej si odprta delovna mesta

Prispevaj
Kakšne so karierne stopnje pri Dentsu?

Prejemajte preverjene plače v vaš nabiralnik

Naročite se na preverjene Trženje ponudbe.Po elektronski pošti boste prejeli razčlenitev podrobnosti o nadomestilu. Izvedi več

To spletno mesto je zaščiteno z reCAPTCHA in veljajo Googlovi Pravilnik o zasebnosti in Pogoji storitve .

Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačan paket za Trženje pri Dentsu in United States znaša letno skupno plačilo ARS 210,618,880. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Dentsu za vlogo Trženje in United States je ARS 118,473,120.

Izbrane službe

    Ni najdenih izbranih služb za Dentsu

Povezana podjetja

  • EQ
  • Annalect
  • Barclays
  • Raymond James
  • Micro Focus
  • Prikaži vsa podjetja ➜

Drugi viri

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/dentsu/salaries/marketing.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.