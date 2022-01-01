Imenik podjetij
Delta Electronics
Delta Electronics Plače

Plače Delta Electronics se gibljejo od $16,027 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Vodja produktov na spodnjem koncu do $153,000 za Prodaja na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri Delta Electronics. Zadnja posodobitev: 11/19/2025

Programski inženir
Median $45.8K

Mrežni inženir

Strojni inženir
Median $49.5K
Strojni inženir
Median $36K

Elektroinženir
Median $49.6K
Podatkovni znanstvenik
Median $41.8K
Oblikovalec produktov
Median $62.2K
Človeški viri
$90.5K
Trženjske operacije
$35.3K
Vodja produktov
$16K
Vodja programov
$52.7K
Vodja projektov
$51.5K
Prodaja
$153K
Prodajni inženir
$149K
Vodja programskega inženirstva
$63.1K
Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačana pozicija pri Delta Electronics je Prodaja at the Common Range Average level z letnim skupnim plačilom $153,000. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Delta Electronics je $50,577.

