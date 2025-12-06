Strojni inženir nadomestilo in United States pri Dell Technologies se giblje od $98.5K na year za L6 do $225K na year za L9. Mediana yearnega nadomestila in United States znaša skupaj $195K. Oglejte si razčlenitev osnovne plače, delnic in bonusov za celotne nadomestilne pakete Dell Technologies. Nazadnje posodobljeno: 12/6/2025
Naziv stopnje
Skupaj
Osnova
Delnice
Bonus
Mechanical Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Mechanical Engineer II
$98.5K
$94K
$0
$4.5K
Senior Mechanical Engineer
$117K
$117K
$0
$0
Principal Engineer
$187K
$161K
$10K
$16K
33.3%
LETO 1
33.3%
LETO 2
33.3%
LETO 3
Pri Dell Technologies so RSUs predmet 3-letnega razporeda pridobivanja:
33.3% se pridobi v 1st-LETO (33.30% letno)
33.3% se pridobi v 2nd-LETO (33.30% letno)
33.3% se pridobi v 3rd-LETO (33.30% letno)
