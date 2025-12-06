Podatkovni znanstvenik nadomestilo in United States pri Dell Technologies se giblje od $102K na year za L5 do $219K na year za L9. Mediana yearnega nadomestila in United States znaša skupaj $150K. Oglejte si razčlenitev osnovne plače, delnic in bonusov za celotne nadomestilne pakete Dell Technologies. Nazadnje posodobljeno: 12/6/2025
Naziv stopnje
Skupaj
Osnova
Delnice
Bonus
Data Scientist I
$102K
$97.4K
$0
$4.7K
Data Scientist II
$130K
$125K
$0
$5.7K
Senior Data Scientist
$130K
$121K
$1K
$7.8K
Principal Scientist
$173K
$154K
$3.6K
$15.9K
Podjetje
Naziv ravni
Leta izkušenj
Skupna nadomestila
|Nobena plača ni bila najdena
33.3%
LETO 1
33.3%
LETO 2
33.3%
LETO 3
Pri Dell Technologies so RSUs predmet 3-letnega razporeda pridobivanja:
33.3% se pridobi v 1st-LETO (33.30% letno)
33.3% se pridobi v 2nd-LETO (33.30% letno)
33.3% se pridobi v 3rd-LETO (33.30% letno)
