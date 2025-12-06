Imenik podjetij
Dell Technologies
  Plače
  Podatkovni znanstvenik

  • Vse plače Podatkovni znanstvenik

Dell Technologies Podatkovni znanstvenik Plače

Podatkovni znanstvenik nadomestilo in United States pri Dell Technologies se giblje od $102K na year za L5 do $219K na year za L9. Mediana yearnega nadomestila in United States znaša skupaj $150K. Oglejte si razčlenitev osnovne plače, delnic in bonusov za celotne nadomestilne pakete Dell Technologies. Nazadnje posodobljeno: 12/6/2025

Povprečna Nadomestilo po Stopnja
Dodaj komp.Primerjaj stopnje
Naziv stopnje
Skupaj
Osnova
Delnice
Bonus
Data Scientist I
L5
$102K
$97.4K
$0
$4.7K
Data Scientist II
L6
$130K
$125K
$0
$5.7K
Senior Data Scientist
L7
$130K
$121K
$1K
$7.8K
Principal Scientist
L8
$173K
$154K
$3.6K
$15.9K
Najnovejše prijave plač
Razpored pridobivanja

33.3%

LETO 1

33.3%

LETO 2

33.3%

LETO 3

Vrsta delnic
RSU

Pri Dell Technologies so RSUs predmet 3-letnega razporeda pridobivanja:

  • 33.3% se pridobi v 1st-LETO (33.30% letno)

  • 33.3% se pridobi v 2nd-LETO (33.30% letno)

  • 33.3% se pridobi v 3rd-LETO (33.30% letno)



Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačan paket za Podatkovni znanstvenik pri Dell Technologies in United States znaša letno skupno plačilo $235,000. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Dell Technologies za vlogo Podatkovni znanstvenik in United States je $153,000.

Drugi viri

