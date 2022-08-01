Imenik podjetij
Cube
Delate tukaj? Zahtevajte vaše podjetje
Najpomembnejši vpogledi
  • Prispevajte nekaj edinstvenih informacij o Cube, ki bi lahko koristile drugim (npr. nasveti za razgovor, izbira ekip, edinstvena kultura itd.).
    • O podjetju

    As automation and collaboration shape the future of work, Cube's mission is to empower Finance teams to become the key strategic value-drivers of the organization. Armed with faster, smarter insights, Finance teams will actively influence the key decisions that propel the business forward.Cube is the simplest FP&A platform on the planet that empowers Finance teams to deliver faster, more strategic insights that drive the business forward. Built by Finance for Finance, Cube streamlines manual data transformation, reduces errors, and improves collaboration. Think Enterprise FP&A meets the flexibility of your spreadsheet.

    cubesoftware.com
    Spletna stran
    2018
    Leto ustanovitve
    70
    Število zaposlenih
    $10M-$50M
    Ocenjen prihodek
    Sedež

    Prejemajte preverjene plače v vaš nabiralnik

    Naročite se na preverjene ponudbe.Po elektronski pošti boste prejeli razčlenitev podrobnosti o nadomestilu. Izvedi več

    To spletno mesto je zaščiteno z reCAPTCHA in veljajo Googlovi Pravilnik o zasebnosti in Pogoji storitve .

    Izbrane službe

      Ni najdenih izbranih služb za Cube

    Povezana podjetja

    • Uber
    • Apple
    • Netflix
    • Facebook
    • DoorDash
    • Prikaži vsa podjetja ➜

    Drugi viri