Constellation Software Plače

Plače Constellation Software se gibljejo od $47,076 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Poslovni analitik na spodnjem koncu do $142,509 za Vodja programov na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri Constellation Software. Zadnja posodobitev: 11/18/2025

Vodja produktov
Median $97.1K
Programski inženir
Median $65K
Poslovni analitik
$47.1K

Poslovni razvoj
$82.6K
Trženje
$116K
Trženjske operacije
$58.8K
Oblikovalec produktov
$54.9K
Vodja programov
$143K
Prodaja
$99.5K
Vodja programskega inženirstva
$99.8K
Tvegani kapitalist
$80.6K
Manjka vaš naziv?

Poiščite vse plače na naši strani za plače ali dodajte svojo plačo za pomoč pri odklepanju strani.


Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačana pozicija pri Constellation Software je Vodja programov at the Common Range Average level z letnim skupnim plačilom $142,509. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Constellation Software je $82,626.

Izbrane službe

    Ni najdenih izbranih služb za Constellation Software

