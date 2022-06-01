Adresár Spoločností
Community Brands Platy

Platový rozsah Community Brands sa pohybuje od $24,964 v celkovej kompenzácii ročne pre Razvijalec programske opreme na spodnom konci do $206,960 pre Vodja izdelka na hornom konci. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Community Brands. Naposledy aktualizované: 8/25/2025

$160K

Vodja izdelka
$207K
Prodaja
$60.3K
Razvijalec programske opreme
$25K

Arhitekt rešitev
$60.2K
Často kladené otázky

Najvyššie platená pozícia nahlásená v Community Brands je Vodja izdelka at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou kompenzáciou $206,960. To zahŕňa základný plat, ako aj akúkoľvek potenciálnu akciovú kompenzáciu a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková kompenzácia nahlásená v Community Brands je $60,231.

