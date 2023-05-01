Imenik podjetij
Colony Hardware
Delate tukaj? Zahtevajte vaše podjetje
Najpomembnejši vpogledi
  • Prispevajte nekaj edinstvenih informacij o Colony Hardware, ki bi lahko koristile drugim (npr. nasveti za razgovor, izbira ekip, edinstvena kultura itd.).
    • O podjetju

    Colony Hardware provides construction and industry tools, equipment, supplies, safety products, rental, and repair services. They prioritize customer satisfaction and offer quality, durable, and valuable products. With over 25,000 products from 750 manufacturers, they aim to be a single source of supply. Their goal is to help customers meet aggressive deadlines by providing materials at the right place, time, and price. They prioritize accuracy and completeness in fulfilling orders to ensure productivity, efficiency, and safety. They welcome questions, suggestions, and emergencies to serve customers better.

    http://colonyhardware.com
    Spletna stran
    1988
    Leto ustanovitve
    751
    Število zaposlenih
    $100M-$250M
    Ocenjen prihodek
    Sedež

    Prejemajte preverjene plače v vaš nabiralnik

    Naročite se na preverjene ponudbe.Po elektronski pošti boste prejeli razčlenitev podrobnosti o nadomestilu. Izvedi več

    To spletno mesto je zaščiteno z reCAPTCHA in veljajo Googlovi Pravilnik o zasebnosti in Pogoji storitve .

    Izbrane službe

      Ni najdenih izbranih služb za Colony Hardware

    Povezana podjetja

    • Amazon
    • Lyft
    • SoFi
    • Stripe
    • Flipkart
    • Prikaži vsa podjetja ➜

    Drugi viri