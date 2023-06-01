Imenik podjetij
Clarity Software Solutions
Clarity Software Solutions Plače

Plače Clarity Software Solutions se gibljejo od $63,700 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Vodja programa na spodnjem koncu do $140,700 za Programski inženir na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri Clarity Software Solutions. Zadnja posodobitev: 9/4/2025

$160K

Vodja programa
$63.7K
Programski inženir
$141K
Arhitekt rešitev
$137K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

56 23
56 23
Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačana pozicija pri Clarity Software Solutions je Programski inženir at the Common Range Average level z letnim skupnim plačilom $140,700. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Clarity Software Solutions je $137,200.

Drugi viri