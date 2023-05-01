Imenik podjetij
Cipher Pharmaceuticals
    O podjetju

    Cipher Pharmaceuticals is a Canadian specialty pharmaceutical company that develops and markets commercial and licensed products for various medical conditions. Its products include treatments for severe acne, impetigo, actinic keratosis, unwanted facial hair, sinus rhythm, and hyperlipidemia. The company also has pipeline products for pulmonary arterial hypertension, severe plaque psoriasis, onychomycosis, and tattoo removal. Cipher Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

    http://cipherpharma.com
    Spletna stran
    2000
    Leto ustanovitve
    126
    Število zaposlenih
    $10M-$50M
    Ocenjen prihodek
    Sedež

    Drugi viri