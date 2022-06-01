Imenik podjetij
Choco Plače

Plače Choco se gibljejo od $40,651 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Prodaja na spodnjem koncu do $158,621 za Podatkovni znanstvenik na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri Choco. Zadnja posodobitev: 11/18/2025

Programski inženir
Median $110K
Poslovni razvoj
$88.4K
Podatkovni znanstvenik
$159K

Vodja produktov
Median $92.8K
Kadrovik
$95.5K
Prodaja
$40.7K
Vodja programskega inženirstva
$108K
Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačana pozicija pri Choco je Podatkovni znanstvenik at the Common Range Average level z letnim skupnim plačilom $158,621. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Choco je $95,545.

