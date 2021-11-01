Imenik podjetij
Chipper Cash
Chipper Cash Plače

Plače Chipper Cash se gibljejo od $31,840 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Vodja programov na spodnjem koncu do $175,000 za Programski inženir na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri Chipper Cash. Zadnja posodobitev: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Programski inženir
Median $175K
Podatkovni znanstvenik
$144K
Finančni analitik
$82.6K

Vodja programov
$31.8K
Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačana pozicija pri Chipper Cash je Programski inženir z letnim skupnim plačilom $175,000. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Chipper Cash je $113,430.

Povezana podjetja

  • Dave
  • Edelman Financial Engines
  • TrueAccord
  • Zest AI
  • Bloomberg
Drugi viri