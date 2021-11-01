Imenik podjetij
Chipotle Mexican Grill
Delate tukaj? Zahtevajte vaše podjetje

Chipotle Mexican Grill Plače

Plače Chipotle Mexican Grill se gibljejo od $30,150 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Tehnični pisec na spodnjem koncu do $156,000 za Vodja produktov na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri Chipotle Mexican Grill. Zadnja posodobitev: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Programski inženir
Median $140K
Služba za stranke
Median $38K
Vodja produktov
Median $156K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

55 40
55 40
Finančni analitik
$74.6K
Informacijski tehnolog (IT)
$147K
Trženjske operacije
$127K
Vodja programov
$60.3K
Vodja projektov
$59.7K
Prodaja
$129K
Tehnični pisec
$30.2K
Manjka vaš naziv?

Poiščite vse plače na naši strani za plače ali dodajte svojo plačo za pomoč pri odklepanju strani.


Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačana pozicija pri Chipotle Mexican Grill je Vodja produktov z letnim skupnim plačilom $156,000. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Chipotle Mexican Grill je $100,808.

Izbrane službe

    Ni najdenih izbranih služb za Chipotle Mexican Grill

Povezana podjetja

  • Ocwen Financial
  • SelectQuote
  • BBVA
  • IG Group
  • CI&T
  • Prikaži vsa podjetja ➜

Drugi viri