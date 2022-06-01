Imenik podjetij
Chili Piper
Chili Piper Plače

Plače Chili Piper se gibljejo od $70,350 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Kadrovik na spodnjem koncu do $136,953 za Uspeh strank na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri Chili Piper. Zadnja posodobitev: 11/18/2025

Programski inženir
Median $120K
Uspeh strank
$137K
Kadrovske operacije
$83.6K

Oblikovalec produktov
$103K
Kadrovik
$70.4K
UX raziskovalec
$114K
Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačana pozicija pri Chili Piper je Uspeh strank at the Common Range Average level z letnim skupnim plačilom $136,953. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Chili Piper je $108,663.

