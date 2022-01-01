Imenik podjetij
Chick-fil-A
Delate tukaj? Zahtevajte vaše podjetje

Chick-fil-A Plače

Plače Chick-fil-A se gibljejo od $31,200 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Prodaja na spodnjem koncu do $227,562 za Programski inženir na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri Chick-fil-A. Zadnja posodobitev: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Programski inženir
5 $113K
6 $106K
7 $142K
8 $154K
9 $195K
10 $228K

Backend programski inženir

Podatkovni inženir

Podatkovni znanstvenik
9 $167K
10 $207K
Služba za stranke
Median $32K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

55 40
55 40
Prodaja
Median $31.2K
Vodja programskega inženirstva
Median $225K
Poslovne operacije
$184K
Poslovni analitik
Median $104K
Poslovni razvoj
$79.7K
Podatkovni analitik
$101K
Informacijski tehnolog (IT)
$184K
Oblikovalec produktov
$70.4K
Vodja produktov
$177K
Vodja programov
$186K
Vodja projektov
Median $150K
Manjka vaš naziv?

Poiščite vse plače na naši strani za plače ali dodajte svojo plačo za pomoč pri odklepanju strani.


Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačana pozicija pri Chick-fil-A je Programski inženir at the 10 level z letnim skupnim plačilom $227,562. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Chick-fil-A je $151,996.

Izbrane službe

    Ni najdenih izbranih služb za Chick-fil-A

Povezana podjetja

  • United Airlines
  • Bungalow
  • Meijer
  • Inspire Brands
  • Chenega
  • Prikaži vsa podjetja ➜

Drugi viri