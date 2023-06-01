Imenik podjetij
Cherry Plače

Plače Cherry se gibljejo od $28,763 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Podatkovni znanstvenik na spodnjem koncu do $292,762 za Podatkovni analitik na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri Cherry. Zadnja posodobitev: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Poslovni analitik
$154K
Podatkovni analitik
$293K
Podatkovni znanstvenik
$28.8K

Programski inženir
$59.7K
Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačana pozicija pri Cherry je Podatkovni analitik at the Common Range Average level z letnim skupnim plačilom $292,762. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Cherry je $106,963.

Drugi viri