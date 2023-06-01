Imenik podjetij
CHEQ
CHEQ Plače

Plače CHEQ se gibljejo od $29,368 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Programski inženir na spodnjem koncu do $129,350 za Prodaja na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri CHEQ. Zadnja posodobitev: 11/18/2025

Vodja produktov
$118K
Prodaja
$129K
Prodajni inženir
$126K

Programski inženir
$29.4K
Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačana pozicija pri CHEQ je Prodaja at the Common Range Average level z letnim skupnim plačilom $129,350. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri CHEQ je $121,788.

