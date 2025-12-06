Imenik podjetij
Mediana Analitik kibernetske varnosti nadomestila pri CGI znaša skupaj CA$66.8K na year. Oglejte si razčlenitev osnovne plače, delnic in bonusov za celotne nadomestilne pakete CGI. Nazadnje posodobljeno: 12/6/2025

Mediani paket
company icon
CGI
Security Analyst
Toronto, ON, Canada
Skupaj na leto
$48.6K
Raven
L2
Osnovna plača
$48.6K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Leta v podjetju
2 Leta
Leta izkušenj
3 Leta
Kakšne so karierne stopnje pri CGI?
Najnovejše prijave plač
Podjetje

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv ravni

Oznaka

Leta izkušenj

Skupaj / V podjetju

Skupna nadomestila

Osnovna plača | Delnice (leto) | Bonus
Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačan paket za Analitik kibernetske varnosti pri CGI znaša letno skupno plačilo CA$194,563. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri CGI za vlogo Analitik kibernetske varnosti je CA$66,804.

Drugi viri

