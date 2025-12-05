Poslovni analitik nadomestilo in United States pri CGI se giblje od $64.7K na year za Associate Business Analyst do $128K na year za Lead Business Analyst. Mediana yearnega nadomestila in United States znaša skupaj $90.5K. Oglejte si razčlenitev osnovne plače, delnic in bonusov za celotne nadomestilne pakete CGI. Nazadnje posodobljeno: 12/5/2025
Naziv stopnje
Skupaj
Osnova
Delnice
Bonus
Associate Business Analyst
$64.7K
$64.7K
$0
$0
Business Analyst
$91.9K
$91.2K
$0
$700
Senior Business Analyst
$90.7K
$90.7K
$0
$0
Lead Business Analyst
$128K
$127K
$1.7K
$0
Podjetje
Naziv ravni
Leta izkušenj
Skupna nadomestila
Nobena plača ni bila najdena
