Imenik podjetij
CGI
Delate tukaj? Zahtevajte vaše podjetje
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Plače
  • Poslovni analitik

  • Vse plače Poslovni analitik

CGI Poslovni analitik Plače

Poslovni analitik nadomestilo in United States pri CGI se giblje od $64.7K na year za Associate Business Analyst do $128K na year za Lead Business Analyst. Mediana yearnega nadomestila in United States znaša skupaj $90.5K. Oglejte si razčlenitev osnovne plače, delnic in bonusov za celotne nadomestilne pakete CGI. Nazadnje posodobljeno: 12/5/2025

Povprečna Nadomestilo po Stopnja
Dodaj komp.Primerjaj stopnje
Naziv stopnje
Skupaj
Osnova
Delnice
Bonus
Associate Business Analyst
$64.7K
$64.7K
$0
$0
Business Analyst
$91.9K
$91.2K
$0
$700
Senior Business Analyst
$90.7K
$90.7K
$0
$0
Lead Business Analyst
$128K
$127K
$1.7K
$0
Dodaj komp.Primerjaj stopnje
Najnovejše prijave plač
DodajDodaj plačoDodaj plačilo

Podjetje

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv ravni

Oznaka

Leta izkušenj

Skupaj / V podjetju

Skupna nadomestila

Osnovna plača | Delnice (leto) | Bonus
Nobena plača ni bila najdena
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Izvozi podatkeOglej si odprta delovna mesta

Prispevaj
Kakšne so karierne stopnje pri CGI?

Prejemajte preverjene plače v vaš nabiralnik

Naročite se na preverjene Poslovni analitik ponudbe.Po elektronski pošti boste prejeli razčlenitev podrobnosti o nadomestilu. Izvedi več

To spletno mesto je zaščiteno z reCAPTCHA in veljajo Googlovi Pravilnik o zasebnosti in Pogoji storitve .

Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačan paket za Poslovni analitik pri CGI in United States znaša letno skupno plačilo $128,195. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri CGI za vlogo Poslovni analitik in United States je $90,000.

Izbrane službe

    Ni najdenih izbranih služb za CGI

Povezana podjetja

  • Cognizant
  • Infosys
  • Wipro
  • HCL Technologies
  • CSG
  • Prikaži vsa podjetja ➜

Drugi viri

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/cgi/salaries/business-analyst.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.