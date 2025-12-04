Imenik podjetij
CFGI
Delate tukaj? Zahtevajte vaše podjetje
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Plače
  • Računovodja

  • Vse plače Računovodja

CFGI Računovodja Plače

Mediana Računovodja nadomestila in United States pri CFGI znaša skupaj $165K na year. Oglejte si razčlenitev osnovne plače, delnic in bonusov za celotne nadomestilne pakete CFGI. Nazadnje posodobljeno: 12/4/2025

Mediani paket
company icon
CFGI
Accountant
Philadelphia, PA
Skupaj na leto
$165K
Raven
Senior Manager
Osnovna plača
$150K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$15K
Leta v podjetju
3 Leta
Leta izkušenj
10 Leta
Kakšne so karierne stopnje pri CFGI?
Najnovejše prijave plač
DodajDodaj plačoDodaj plačilo

Podjetje

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv ravni

Oznaka

Leta izkušenj

Skupaj / V podjetju

Skupna nadomestila

Osnovna plača | Delnice (leto) | Bonus
Nobena plača ni bila najdena
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Izvozi podatkeOglej si odprta delovna mesta

Prispevaj

Prejemajte preverjene plače v vaš nabiralnik

Naročite se na preverjene Računovodja ponudbe.Po elektronski pošti boste prejeli razčlenitev podrobnosti o nadomestilu. Izvedi več

To spletno mesto je zaščiteno z reCAPTCHA in veljajo Googlovi Pravilnik o zasebnosti in Pogoji storitve .

Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačan paket za Računovodja pri CFGI in United States znaša letno skupno plačilo $175,000. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri CFGI za vlogo Računovodja in United States je $165,000.

Izbrane službe

    Ni najdenih izbranih služb za CFGI

Povezana podjetja

  • Tiger Analytics
  • Cogito
  • BCG
  • Expedition Tech
  • Apptio
  • Prikaži vsa podjetja ➜

Drugi viri

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/cfgi/salaries/accountant.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.