Cervello
Mediana Vodja projektov nadomestila in United States pri Cervello znaša skupaj $180K na year. Oglejte si razčlenitev osnovne plače, delnic in bonusov za celotne nadomestilne pakete Cervello. Nazadnje posodobljeno: 12/4/2025

Cervello
Project Manager
Boston, MA
Skupaj na leto
$180K
Raven
-
Osnovna plača
$150K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$30K
Leta v podjetju
6 Leta
Leta izkušenj
6 Leta
Kakšne so karierne stopnje pri Cervello?
Najnovejše prijave plač
Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačan paket za Vodja projektov pri Cervello in United States znaša letno skupno plačilo $186,000. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Cervello za vlogo Vodja projektov in United States je $178,000.

