Mediana Podatkovni znanstvenik nadomestila in United States pri CertiK znaša skupaj $102K na year. Oglejte si razčlenitev osnovne plače, delnic in bonusov za celotne nadomestilne pakete CertiK. Nazadnje posodobljeno: 12/4/2025

Mediani paket
company icon
CertiK
Data Scientist II
New York, NY
Skupaj na leto
$102K
Raven
L2
Osnovna plača
$102K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Leta v podjetju
2 Leta
Leta izkušenj
3 Leta
Kakšne so karierne stopnje pri CertiK?
Najnovejše prijave plač
DodajDodaj plačoDodaj plačilo

Podjetje

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv ravni

Oznaka

Leta izkušenj

Skupaj / V podjetju

Skupna nadomestila

Osnovna plača | Delnice (leto) | Bonus
Nobena plača ni bila najdena
Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačan paket za Podatkovni znanstvenik pri CertiK in United States znaša letno skupno plačilo $102,500. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri CertiK za vlogo Podatkovni znanstvenik in United States je $102,000.

Izbrane službe

    Ni najdenih izbranih služb za CertiK

Drugi viri

