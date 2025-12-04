Imenik podjetij
Cerence
  • Plače
  • Vodja tehničnih programov

  • Vse plače Vodja tehničnih programov

Cerence Vodja tehničnih programov Plače

Mediana Vodja tehničnih programov nadomestila in Canada pri Cerence znaša skupaj CA$121K na year. Oglejte si razčlenitev osnovne plače, delnic in bonusov za celotne nadomestilne pakete Cerence. Nazadnje posodobljeno: 12/4/2025

Mediani paket
company icon
Cerence
Senior Project Manager
Montreal, QC, Canada
Skupaj na leto
$87.7K
Raven
-
Osnovna plača
$87.7K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Leta v podjetju
1 Leto
Leta izkušenj
13 Leta
Kakšne so karierne stopnje pri Cerence?
Najnovejše prijave plač
Podjetje

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv ravni

Oznaka

Leta izkušenj

Skupaj / V podjetju

Skupna nadomestila

Osnovna plača | Delnice (leto) | Bonus
Nobena plača ni bila najdena
Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačan paket za Vodja tehničnih programov pri Cerence in Canada znaša letno skupno plačilo CA$144,701. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Cerence za vlogo Vodja tehničnih programov in Canada je CA$115,726.

Drugi viri

