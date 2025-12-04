Imenik podjetij
Centre for Development of Telematics
Mediana Strojni inženir nadomestila in India pri Centre for Development of Telematics znaša skupaj ₹1.94M na year.

Mediani paket
Centre for Development of Telematics
Research Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Skupaj na leto
$22K
Raven
E2
Osnovna plača
$22K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Leta v podjetju
5 Leta
Leta izkušenj
5 Leta
Najnovejše prijave plač
Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačan paket za Strojni inženir pri Centre for Development of Telematics in India znaša letno skupno plačilo ₹2,113,060. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Centre for Development of Telematics za vlogo Strojni inženir in India je ₹1,935,796.

Drugi viri

