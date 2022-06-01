Imenik podjetij
Central California Alliance for Health
Central California Alliance for Health Plače

Plače Central California Alliance for Health se gibljejo od $140,700 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Informacijski tehnolog (IT) na spodnjem koncu do $179,100 za Programski inženir na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri Central California Alliance for Health. Zadnja posodobitev: 11/21/2025

Informacijski tehnolog (IT)
$141K
Programski inženir
$179K
Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačana pozicija pri Central California Alliance for Health je Programski inženir at the Common Range Average level z letnim skupnim plačilom $179,100. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Central California Alliance for Health je $159,900.

Drugi viri

