Imenik podjetij
Centerstone
Najpomembnejši vpogledi
  • Prispevajte nekaj edinstvenih informacij o Centerstone, ki bi lahko koristile drugim (npr. nasveti za razgovor, izbira ekip, edinstvena kultura itd.).
    • O podjetju

    Centerstone is a not-for-profit health system providing mental health and substance use disorder treatments. Services are available nationally through the operation of outpatient clinics, residential programs, the use of telehealth and an inpatient hospital. Centerstone also features specialized programs for the military community, therapeutic foster care, children’s services and employee assistance programs. Centerstone’s Research Institute provides guidance through research and technology, leveraging the best practices for use in all our communities. Centerstone’s Foundation secures philanthropic resources to support the work and mission of delivering care that changes people’s lives.

    http://www.centerstone.org
    Spletna stran
    1997
    Leto ustanovitve
    2,510
    Število zaposlenih
    $500M-$1B
    Ocenjen prihodek
    Sedež

    Drugi viri