Imenik podjetij
Career Confidential
Delate tukaj? Zahtevajte vaše podjetje

Career Confidential Plače

Plače Career Confidential se gibljejo od $33,182 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Gradbeni inženir na spodnjem koncu do $49,251 za Programski inženir na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri Career Confidential. Zadnja posodobitev: 11/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Gradbeni inženir
$33.2K
Kadrovik
$38.4K
Analitik kibernetske varnosti
$44.6K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 39
54 39
Programski inženir
$49.3K
Manjka vaš naziv?

Poiščite vse plače na naši strani za plače ali dodajte svojo plačo za pomoč pri odklepanju strani.


Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačana pozicija pri Career Confidential je Programski inženir at the Common Range Average level z letnim skupnim plačilom $49,251. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Career Confidential je $41,485.

Izbrane službe

    Ni najdenih izbranih služb za Career Confidential

Povezana podjetja

  • Amazon
  • PayPal
  • Uber
  • Airbnb
  • Roblox
  • Prikaži vsa podjetja ➜

Drugi viri