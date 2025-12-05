Imenik podjetij
CarDekho
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Plače
  • Vodja produktov

  • Vse plače Vodja produktov

CarDekho Vodja produktov Plače

Mediana Vodja produktov nadomestila in India pri CarDekho znaša skupaj ₹3.08M na year. Oglejte si razčlenitev osnovne plače, delnic in bonusov za celotne nadomestilne pakete CarDekho. Nazadnje posodobljeno: 12/5/2025

Mediani paket
company icon
CarDekho
Senior Product Manager
Gurgaon, HR, India
Skupaj na leto
$35K
Raven
L3
Osnovna plača
$32K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$3K
Leta v podjetju
2 Leta
Leta izkušenj
6 Leta
Kakšne so karierne stopnje pri CarDekho?
Najnovejše prijave plač
Podjetje

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv ravni

Oznaka

Leta izkušenj

Skupaj / V podjetju

Skupna nadomestila

Osnovna plača | Delnice (leto) | Bonus
Nobena plača ni bila najdena
******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Plače pripravnikov

Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačan paket za Vodja produktov pri CarDekho in India znaša letno skupno plačilo ₹3,813,053. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri CarDekho za vlogo Vodja produktov in India je ₹3,077,515.

Drugi viri

