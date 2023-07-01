Imenik podjetij
Capital Technology Group
    O podjetju

    Capital Technology Group is a consulting company that offers technical leadership and expertise in various business needs and information technologies. They specialize in enterprise architecture, application integration, custom application development, big data, and search. With a team of experienced consultants, they manage the entire software development lifecycle, from understanding business requirements to delivering high-quality software. They have been serving government and commercial clients in the Washington, DC area since 2010.

    capitaltg.com
    Spletna stran
    2010
    Leto ustanovitve
    60
    Število zaposlenih
    $10M-$50M
    Ocenjen prihodek
    Sedež

    Drugi viri