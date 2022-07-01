Imenik podjetij
Bybit
Bybit Plače

Plače Bybit se gibljejo od $29,850 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Prodaja na spodnjem koncu do $131,829 za Poslovni analitik na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri Bybit. Zadnja posodobitev: 10/10/2025

$160K

Programski inženir
Median $110K

Backend programski inženir

Podatkovni analitik
Median $118K
Poslovni analitik
$132K

Trženje
$73.9K
Strojni inženir
$50.2K
Oblikovalec izdelkov
$111K
Vodja izdelkov
$67.9K
Prodaja
$29.9K
Manjka vaš naziv?

Poiščite vse plače na naši strani za plače ali dodajte svojo plačo za pomoč pri odklepanju strani.


Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačana pozicija pri Bybit je Poslovni analitik at the Common Range Average level z letnim skupnim plačilom $131,829. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Bybit je $91,900.

