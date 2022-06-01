Imenik podjetij
Burns & McDonnell
Burns & McDonnell Plače

Plače Burns & McDonnell se gibljejo od $9,278 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Gradbeništvo inženir na spodnjem koncu do $231,761 za Arhitekt rešitev na zgornjem koncu. Zadnja posodobitev: 10/10/2025

$160K

Elektroinženir
Median $111K
Strojni inženir
Median $144K
Programski inženir
Median $74K

Full-Stack programski inženir

Strojni inženir
Median $110K
Vodja projekta
Median $210K
Poslovni analitik
$129K
Gradbeništvo inženir
$9.3K
Inženir krmiljenja
$95.8K
Industrijski oblikovalec
$90.3K
Information Technologist (IT)
$130K
Svetovalni upravni strokovnjak
$99.5K
MEP inženir
$131K
Oblikovalec izdelkov
$119K
Arhitekt rešitev
$232K
Pogosta vprašanja

The highest paying role reported at Burns & McDonnell is Arhitekt rešitev at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $231,761. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Burns & McDonnell is $115,100.

