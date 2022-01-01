Imenik podjetij
Bungie
Bungie Plače

Plače Bungie se gibljejo od $108,455 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Cybersecurity Analyst na spodnjem koncu do $285,420 za Trženje na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri Bungie. Zadnja posodobitev: 10/10/2025

$160K

Programski inženir
Median $163K

Programski inženir video iger

Človeški viri
$187K
Trženje
$285K

Vodja izdelkov
$249K
Kadrovik
$191K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$108K
Vodja tehniškega programa
$143K
Pogosta vprašanja

Bungieで報告されている最高給与の職種はTrženje at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$285,420です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Bungieで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$186,930です。

Izbrane službe

