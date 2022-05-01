Imenik podjetij
Bright Health
Bright Health Plače

Plače Bright Health se gibljejo od $127,160 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Programski inženir na spodnjem koncu do $249,240 za Vodja produktov na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri Bright Health. Zadnja posodobitev: 11/18/2025

Vodja produktov
$249K
Programski inženir
Median $127K
Vodja programskega inženirstva
$216K

Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačana pozicija pri Bright Health je Vodja produktov at the Common Range Average level z letnim skupnim plačilom $249,240. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Bright Health je $216,075.

