BlueVoyant
BlueVoyant Plače

Plače BlueVoyant se gibljejo od $81,258 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Analitik kibernetske varnosti na spodnjem koncu do $286,560 za Informacijski tehnolog (IT) na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri BlueVoyant. Zadnja posodobitev: 11/18/2025

Programski inženir
Median $127K

Full-Stack programski inženir

Informacijski tehnolog (IT)
$287K
Vodja produktov
$153K

Prodaja
$84.6K
Analitik kibernetske varnosti
$81.3K
Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačana pozicija pri BlueVoyant je Informacijski tehnolog (IT) at the Common Range Average level z letnim skupnim plačilom $286,560. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri BlueVoyant je $127,000.

