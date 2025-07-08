Imenik podjetij
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Plače

Plače Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas se gibljejo od $90,450 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Programski inženir na spodnjem koncu do $140,700 za Podatkovni znanstvenik na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas. Zadnja posodobitev: 8/31/2025

$160K

Podatkovni analitik
$103K
Podatkovni znanstvenik
$141K
Programski inženir
$90.5K

Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačana pozicija pri Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas je Podatkovni znanstvenik at the Common Range Average level z letnim skupnim plačilom $140,700. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas je $103,490.

