Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Plače

Plače Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas se gibljejo od $90,450 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Programski inženir na spodnjem koncu do $140,700 za Podatkovni znanstvenik na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas. Zadnja posodobitev: 8/31/2025
Hybrid made me Depressed
Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...
