Blankfactor
Blankfactor Plače

Plače Blankfactor se gibljejo od $23,623 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Programski inženir na spodnjem koncu do $180,900 za Information Technologist (IT) na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri Blankfactor. Zadnja posodobitev: 10/10/2025

$160K

Podatkovni znanstvenik
$60.3K
Information Technologist (IT)
$181K
Programski inženir
$23.6K

Vodja programskega inženiringa
$112K
Pogosta vprašanja

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Blankfactor és Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $180,900. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Blankfactor és $85,994.

