Blacklane Plače

Plače Blacklane se gibljejo od $40,542 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Vodja programa na spodnjem koncu do $153,263 za Trženjske operacije na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri Blacklane. Zadnja posodobitev: 10/10/2025

$160K

Programski inženir
Median $87.9K
Vodja poslovnih operacij
$64.4K
Podatkovni analitik
$73K

Trženjske operacije
$153K
Vodja izdelkov
$105K
Vodja programa
$40.5K
Pogosta vprašanja

Rolul cu cea mai mare plată raportată la Blacklane este Trženjske operacije at the Common Range Average level cu o compensație totală anuală de $153,263. Aceasta include salariul de bază precum și orice potențială compensație în acțiuni și bonusuri.
Compensația totală anuală mediană raportată la Blacklane este $80,442.

