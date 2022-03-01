Imenik podjetij
BharatPe
BharatPe Plače

Plače BharatPe se gibljejo od $27,528 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Programski inženir na spodnjem koncu do $136,774 za Vodja programskega inženiringa na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri BharatPe. Zadnja posodobitev: 10/10/2025

$160K

Programski inženir
Median $27.5K

Backend programski inženir

Vodja izdelkov
Median $50K
Oblikovalec izdelkov
$85.5K

Vodja projekta
$46.8K
Vodja programskega inženiringa
$137K
Arhitekt rešitev
$94.4K
Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačana pozicija pri BharatPe je Vodja programskega inženiringa at the Common Range Average level z letnim skupnim plačilom $136,774. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri BharatPe je $67,730.

