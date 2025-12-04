Imenik podjetij
Berkshire Grey
Berkshire Grey Programski inženir Plače

Mediana Programski inženir nadomestila in United States pri Berkshire Grey znaša skupaj $173K na year. Oglejte si razčlenitev osnovne plače, delnic in bonusov za celotne nadomestilne pakete Berkshire Grey. Nazadnje posodobljeno: 12/4/2025

Mediani paket
company icon
Berkshire Grey
Software Engineer
Bedford, MA
Skupaj na leto
$173K
Raven
L5
Osnovna plača
$165K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$8K
Leta v podjetju
4 Leta
Leta izkušenj
6 Leta
Kakšne so karierne stopnje pri Berkshire Grey?
Najnovejše prijave plač
Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačan paket za Programski inženir pri Berkshire Grey in United States znaša letno skupno plačilo $236,000. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Berkshire Grey za vlogo Programski inženir in United States je $158,700.

