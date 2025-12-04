Imenik podjetij
Berkadia
Berkadia Finančni analitik Plače

Mediana Finančni analitik nadomestila in India pri Berkadia znaša skupaj ₹850K na year. Oglejte si razčlenitev osnovne plače, delnic in bonusov za celotne nadomestilne pakete Berkadia. Nazadnje posodobljeno: 12/4/2025

Mediani paket
company icon
Berkadia
Senior Analyst
Hyderabad, TS, India
Skupaj na leto
$9.7K
Raven
2
Osnovna plača
$9.7K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Leta v podjetju
5 Leta
Leta izkušenj
5 Leta
Najnovejše prijave plač
Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačan paket za Finančni analitik pri Berkadia in India znaša letno skupno plačilo ₹955,871. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Berkadia za vlogo Finančni analitik in India je ₹849,757.

