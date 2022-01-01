Imenik podjetij
Bentley Systems
Delate tukaj? Zahtevajte vaše podjetje

Bentley Systems Plače

Plače Bentley Systems se gibljejo od $8,861 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Tehnični pisatelj na spodnjem koncu do $112,435 za Vodja programskega inženiringa na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri Bentley Systems. Zadnja posodobitev: 8/26/2025

$160K

Bodite plačani, ne izigrávani

Pogajali smo se za tisoče ponudb in redno dosegamo povečanja za 30.000 $ ali več (včasih tudi 300.000 $ ali več). Pogajajte se za svojo plačo ali pa preglejte svoj življenjepis pri resničnih strokovnjakih - zaposlovalcih, ki se s tem ukvarjajo vsak dan.

Programski inženir
Median $88.7K

Full-Stack programski inženir

Prodaja
Median $100K
Služba za stranke
$49K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

39 15
39 15
Podatkovni znanstvenik
$90.5K
Svetovalni upravni strokovnjak
$50.6K
Trženje
$78.6K
Strojni inženir
$25.5K
Oblikovalec izdelkov
$64.3K
Vodja izdelkov
$99.2K
Vodja projekta
$108K
Analitik kibernetske varnosti
$99.5K
Vodja programskega inženiringa
$112K
Tehnični pisatelj
$8.9K
Manjka vaš naziv?

Poiščite vse plače na naši strani za plače ali dodajte svojo plačo za pomoč pri odklepanju strani.


Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačana pozicija pri Bentley Systems je Vodja programskega inženiringa at the Common Range Average level z letnim skupnim plačilom $112,435. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Bentley Systems je $88,740.

Izbrane službe

    Ni najdenih izbranih služb za Bentley Systems

Povezana podjetja

  • EPAM Systems
  • Cognizant
  • FactSet
  • Gartner
  • CSG
  • Prikaži vsa podjetja ➜

Drugi viri