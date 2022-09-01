Imenik podjetij
Bending Spoons
Delate tukaj? Zahtevajte vaše podjetje

Bending Spoons Plače

Plače Bending Spoons se gibljejo od $55,272 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Trženje na spodnjem koncu do $154,372 za Podatkovni znanstvenik na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri Bending Spoons. Zadnja posodobitev: 8/26/2025

$160K

Bodite plačani, ne izigrávani

Pogajali smo se za tisoče ponudb in redno dosegamo povečanja za 30.000 $ ali več (včasih tudi 300.000 $ ali več). Pogajajte se za svojo plačo ali pa preglejte svoj življenjepis pri resničnih strokovnjakih - zaposlovalcih, ki se s tem ukvarjajo vsak dan.

Programski inženir
Median $83.8K

Backend programski inženir

Poslovni analitik
$71.3K
Podatkovni analitik
$65.6K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

39 15
39 15
Podatkovni znanstvenik
$154K
Trženje
$55.3K
Vodja izdelkov
$59.7K
Kadrovik
$86K
Manjka vaš naziv?

Poiščite vse plače na naši strani za plače ali dodajte svojo plačo za pomoč pri odklepanju strani.


Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačana pozicija pri Bending Spoons je Podatkovni znanstvenik at the Common Range Average level z letnim skupnim plačilom $154,372. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Bending Spoons je $71,324.

Izbrane službe

    Ni najdenih izbranih služb za Bending Spoons

Povezana podjetja

  • Square
  • Google
  • Flipkart
  • Databricks
  • LinkedIn
  • Prikaži vsa podjetja ➜

Drugi viri