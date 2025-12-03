Imenik podjetij
Mediana Vodja produktov nadomestila in Canada pri Bench Accounting znaša skupaj CA$104K na year. Oglejte si razčlenitev osnovne plače, delnic in bonusov za celotne nadomestilne pakete Bench Accounting. Nazadnje posodobljeno: 12/3/2025

Mediani paket
company icon
Bench Accounting
Product Manager
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Skupaj na leto
$75K
Raven
L1
Osnovna plača
$75K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Leta v podjetju
2-4 Leta
Leta izkušenj
2-4 Leta
Kakšne so karierne stopnje pri Bench Accounting?
Najnovejše prijave plač
Podjetje

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv ravni

Oznaka

Leta izkušenj

Skupaj / V podjetju

Skupna nadomestila

Osnovna plača | Delnice (leto) | Bonus
Nobena plača ni bila najdena
Plače pripravnikov

Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačan paket za Vodja produktov pri Bench Accounting in Canada znaša letno skupno plačilo CA$112,023. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Bench Accounting za vlogo Vodja produktov in Canada je CA$103,689.

