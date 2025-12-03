Imenik podjetij
Belvedere Trading
Belvedere Trading Vodja produktov Plače

Mediana Vodja produktov nadomestila in United States pri Belvedere Trading znaša skupaj $129K na year. Oglejte si razčlenitev osnovne plače, delnic in bonusov za celotne nadomestilne pakete Belvedere Trading. Nazadnje posodobljeno: 12/3/2025

Mediani paket
company icon
Belvedere Trading
Product Analyst
Chicago, IL
Skupaj na leto
$129K
Raven
Associate
Osnovna plača
$100K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$29K
Leta v podjetju
0 Leta
Leta izkušenj
1 Leto
Najnovejše prijave plač
Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačan paket za Vodja produktov pri Belvedere Trading in United States znaša letno skupno plačilo $260,000. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Belvedere Trading za vlogo Vodja produktov in United States je $129,000.

