Bell Integrator
Bell Integrator Programski inženir Plače

Mediana Programski inženir nadomestila in Russia pri Bell Integrator znaša skupaj RUB 2.91M na year. Oglejte si razčlenitev osnovne plače, delnic in bonusov za celotne nadomestilne pakete Bell Integrator. Nazadnje posodobljeno: 12/3/2025

Mediani paket
company icon
Bell Integrator
Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer
Saratov, SR, Russia
Skupaj na leto
$37.4K
Raven
L5
Osnovna plača
$37.4K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Leta v podjetju
4 Leta
Leta izkušenj
16 Leta
Kakšne so karierne stopnje pri Bell Integrator?
Podjetje

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv ravni

Oznaka

Leta izkušenj

Skupaj / V podjetju

Skupna nadomestila

Osnovna plača | Delnice (leto) | Bonus
Nobena plača ni bila najdena
Vključeni nazivi

Frontend programski inženir

Backend programski inženir

QA programski inženir

Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačan paket za Programski inženir pri Bell Integrator in Russia znaša letno skupno plačilo RUB 3,288,692. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Bell Integrator za vlogo Programski inženir in Russia je RUB 2,914,232.

