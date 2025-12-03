Imenik podjetij
Belcan
Belcan Človeški viri Plače

Mediana Človeški viri nadomestila in United States pri Belcan znaša skupaj $100K na year. Oglejte si razčlenitev osnovne plače, delnic in bonusov za celotne nadomestilne pakete Belcan. Nazadnje posodobljeno: 12/3/2025

Mediani paket
company icon
Belcan
Human Resources
Seattle
Skupaj na leto
$100K
Raven
-
Osnovna plača
$100K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Leta v podjetju
0 Leta
Leta izkušenj
4 Leta
Kakšne so karierne stopnje pri Belcan?
Najnovejše prijave plač
Podjetje

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv ravni

Oznaka

Leta izkušenj

Skupaj / V podjetju

Skupna nadomestila

Osnovna plača | Delnice (leto) | Bonus
Nobena plača ni bila najdena
Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačan paket za Človeški viri pri Belcan in United States znaša letno skupno plačilo $126,250. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Belcan za vlogo Človeški viri in United States je $100,000.

